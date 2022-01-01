Go
Toast

The Brews Hall

Welcome to the first ever multi-concept brewery and food hall in Torrance, California. With two breweries and four food concepts, not to mention a full bar, we have a little something for everyone.

21770 Del Amo Circle East

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Herd Split Decision$5.95
1/2 Rally Fries + 1/2 Championship Rings
Fried T.W.I.L.I Tenders$12.95
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Ketchup
Herd Favorite Burger$12.95
Crispy Bacon + Jack Cheese + Garlic Aioli + Lettuce + Tomato + Fried Onion
Rock’N Fish Grill Fish N Chips$15.95
3 pieces of Wild Alaskan Cod. Beer Battered served with Coleslaw + Tartar Sauce.
Herd Burger with Cheese$11.95
American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles + Onion + “The Spread”
Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito$12.95
Choice of Protein + Spanish Rice + Refried White Beans + Cheese + Lettuce + Onion + Guacamole + Salsa Mexicana + Crema
Chingon Kitchen Everything Tacos$12.95
Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Guacamole + Cilantro + Salsa Mexicana + Spanish Rice & Black Beans
Herd G.O.A.T Fries$4.95
"Garlic Of All Time" - Our Rally Fries Tossed in Garlic, Oil, and Parsley.
Herd Rally Fries$3.95
Classic Shoestring French Fry.
Spicy Fried T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich$12.95
Nashville Style + Spicy Remoulade + Slaw + Pickles
See full menu

Location

21770 Del Amo Circle East

Torrance CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sip Fresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Percolate

No reviews yet

Beautifully Crafted® tea, coffee and boba using premium all natural ingredients.

Burgers-N-Bites -Burgerim

No reviews yet

Open for Takeout & Online Ordering - and try our delicious burgers. All hand battered and fried Crispy Chicken Burger and our Customer Favorite Classic Smashed Burger . All Burgers are made to order.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston