The Brick Coffee House Cafe
Located in downtown Marysville, cute cafe featuring a beautiful outdoor patio. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday 6-2:30. Open for special events and catering. Call for information 530-743-5283
SANDWICHES
316 D St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
