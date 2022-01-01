The Brick Coffee House Cafe

Go
Located in downtown Marysville, cute cafe featuring a beautiful outdoor patio. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday 6-2:30. Open for special events and catering. Call for information 530-743-5283

THE GREEN GOODNESS
Breakfast Bagel$8.25
Nutty Chicken$13.50
Brick Burrito$11.75
Cup of Chili$4.25
CALIFORNIA
Veggie Delight$13.25
ICED TEA
TEA ON TAP
Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

316 D St

Marysville CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
