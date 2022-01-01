Go
The Brickhouse

111 Madison Street

Popular Items

Nachos$14.00
Topped with taco beef or fajita chicken, lettuce, tomato and melted cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream on the side.
Cheeseburger Pizza$16.00
- mozzarella blend
- special sauce
- ground beef
- tomatoes
- pickles
12" House Crust$10.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, melted to perfection. Served with a side of pizza house.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Big Pretzel$11.00
Soft pretzel with pub mustard and Brick House beer cheese.
12" Thin Crust$10.00
Single BH Burger$11.00
One third pound burger topped with your choice of American, Swiss or Pepper Jack cheese served on a homemade bun. Served with french fries or onion rings for a dollar up charge.
Italian$10.00
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with Italian dressing.
Chicken Garlic Parm$16.00
- mozzarella blend
- garlic parmesan sauce
- grilled chicken
- bacon
- onion
Location

111 Madison Street

Port Clinton OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Affair at the Island House

Coffee Express

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

Started in 2005 McCarthy’s quickly became one of Port Clinton’s Historic Downtown iconic establishments. Serving Irish dishes as well as American classics.
Here at McCarthy's we strive to provide an enjoyable experience for the families that dine here by offering a clean, cozy, inviting dining experience along with the atmosphere of an Irish Pub and Irish theme and with a staff that is professional, friendly and helpful.
We strive to go over and above for every customer that walks in our doors.

Canoe Club Wine Bar

Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza

