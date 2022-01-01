The Brickhouse
The Brickhouse is a New American restaurant located in the quaint rural town of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. Surrounded by rolling fields + farmlands, we pride ourselves with offering locally sourced, seasonal ingredients all year long.
Our menu offers a wide variety of options, from up-scale comfort foods, contemporary dishes, craft beer, artisan cocktails, + more. Our dining experience offers guests warm hospitality, attentive service, indoor dining, and seasonal patio dining.
The Brickhouse offers a place in Schuylkill County where guests can experience the newest culinary creations offered through a progressive menu that highlights the best of New American cuisine.
705 w market st suite 12
Popular Items
Location
orwigsburg PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Port Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pottsville Pizzeria
Pottsville Pizzeria is a one-of-a-kind pizza joint that’s been serving classic pizza and subs for over seventy years. The pizza is pure perfection—crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and cheesy. Rumor has it that meatball and diced onions make for a dynamic topping choice on a Pottsville pizza.
An added perk at Pottsville Pizzeria is that you can purchase unbaked pizzas, enabling you to have pizza at your fingertips whenever the craving strikes. While pizza is our specialty, customers also rave over the heated ham and cheese sub.
Black Rock Brewing Co.
Landmark brewpub in Pottsville, PA. American fare, and beer for everyone.
Pressed Coffee & Books
Independently owned coffee shop and used bookstore, with coffee roasted in-house!