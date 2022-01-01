Go
The Brickhouse

The Brickhouse is a New American restaurant located in the quaint rural town of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. Surrounded by rolling fields + farmlands, we pride ourselves with offering locally sourced, seasonal ingredients all year long.

Our menu offers a wide variety of options, from up-scale comfort foods, contemporary dishes, craft beer, artisan cocktails, + more. Our dining experience offers guests warm hospitality, attentive service, indoor dining, and seasonal patio dining.

The Brickhouse offers a place in Schuylkill County where guests can experience the newest culinary creations offered through a progressive menu that highlights the best of New American cuisine.

705 w market st suite 12

Popular Items

Sunrise$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, farm fresh egg, avocado, baby arugula, gorgonzola, mayo.
Tumbleweed$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle mayonnaise, bbq, crispy onions, sharp cheddar.
Chicken Tumbleweed Wrap$15.00
grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, chipotle mayonnaise, crispy onions.
Bahn Mi$19.00
smoked pork belly, house pickles, asian carrot slaw, baby arugula, togarashi aioli, swiss ciabatta
Quesadilla$8.50
served with sour cream, avocado, & pico de gallo
Vegetarian Spring Rolls$10.00
thai sweet chili sauce
Chicken Wings$13.00
General Tso's Cauliflower$13.00
crispy sesame-tempura cauliflower, asian sauce, sticky rice, sliced jalapeños
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
shallots, dried cranberries, golden beets, roasted pistachios, goat's cheese, lemon-dijon vinaigrette.
Vegetarian Stir Fry$17.00
sauteed vegetables, asian sauce, korean sticky rice.
705 w market st suite 12

orwigsburg PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
