The Brick Lounge & La Roma Pizzeria

3827 Route 115

Popular Items

LG Neapolitan$20.50
Mozz,Sauce,Pepperoni,Sausage,Green Peppers,Onions,Mushroom
8 pc Garlic Knots$4.00
1 Cannoli$4.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.40
Meatball Parm Sub$12.10
12pc Bone In$18.99
16" LG Round Pie 8 Slice$14.75
Stromboli
Mack & Cheese Bites$8.75
Calzone
Location

3827 Route 115

Blakeslee PA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
