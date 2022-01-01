Go
Toast

The Brick on Trosper

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

709 Trosper Rd SW • $$

Avg 4 (249 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Brick Hammer$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
LG Pepperoni$17.99
Trip Choc Cake$5.99
Wings$11.99
Your choice of 8 Hot, BBQ, Chipotle, Sweet Chile, Garlic Butter or Teriyaki wings served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Garlic Bread$1.00
Side garlic bread
Bowl Soup$7.99
Chicken Basket$11.99
3 large chicken strips served with BBQ sauce.
House Salad$5.99
Crisp mixed lettuce olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.
Lrg House Salad$10.99
Crisp mixed lettuce, olives, cucumbers, jack cheese and croutons.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

709 Trosper Rd SW

Tumwater WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brewery City Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

No reviews yet

Welcome to Infernos Brick Oven Pizza! We're more than just pizza, we're a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant featuring Italian classics and family recipes.

Meconi's Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inaka Ramen

No reviews yet

A ramen concept that focus on customization and authentic cooking process.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston