Go
Toast

The Brick Oven

Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love.
DELIVERY COMING SOON!

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

1966 Rio Hill Ctr • $$

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.00
Crispy Romaine hearts mixed with feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Lightly breaded & and served with homemade marinara.
10" Cheese$8.00
16" Margarita$20.00
French Fries$2.75
Roni Zone Calzone$12.00
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese$14.00
Cheese Bread Sticks$8.00
Served with side of marinara.
12" Cheese$11.00
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Grilled chicken breast & homemade Alfredo sauce over penne pasta.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1966 Rio Hill Ctr

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brick Oven

No reviews yet

Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love.
Curbside pickup & Delivery During Phase 3

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Maharaja fine Indian cuisine, hope you had a pleasant meal.

Champion Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston