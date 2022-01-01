Go
Toast

The Brick Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

8955 SW 72nd Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Braised Short Rib$26.00
Margherita Pizza$16.00
See full menu

Location

8955 SW 72nd Place

Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A/M Bar & Refuge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CVI.CHE 105

No reviews yet

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Pubbelly Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina Catrina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston