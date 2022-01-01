Go
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St.

Popular Items

Turkey Club$9.99
We consider this a reduced-carb version of the classic sandwich. Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of sourdough or wheat toast with only two pieces of bread.
Boneless Wings (1lb)$16.99
Large Ranch$1.00
Tomato Basil Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken topped with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served on a brioche roll.
Boneless Wings (1/2 lb)$9.99
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce with lettuce, yellow onion, and blue cheese in a flour tortilla.
Smokehouse Burger$10.99
Crispy bacon strips, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and classic bbq sauce.
Black Jack$10.99
Blackened chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche Kaiser roll
Brickhouse Cheeseburger$9.99
Fresh burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cheese.
3801 Hillsborough St.

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
