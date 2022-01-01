Go
Toast

The Bricks Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

15201 Kercheval Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (541 reviews)

Popular Items

16'' Pepperoni$23.00
Red Sauce & Pepperoni
Antipasto$13.00
Harvest Greens, herb dressing, salami, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, olives and parmesan.
16'' Cheese$21.00
Red Sauce & The Bricks Cheese Blend
10" Bread (Cheese)$10.00
House cheese bread served with marinara
16'' Margherita$21.00
Red Sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato confit & fresh basil
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and parmesan.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$0.50
Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted red beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula tossed in herb vinaigrette, toasted Einkorn berries with a hot honey drizzle
Arancini Bites$8.00
Golden rice pouches stuffed with mozzarella and arborio rice served with handcrafted marinara sauce
16'' Lil' Pep$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni,
red onion, spicy chili pepper spread, fresh
basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15201 Kercheval Ave

Grosse Pointe MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atwater in the Park

No reviews yet

Born in Detroit, Raised Everywhere!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

No reviews yet

Farm fresh food, canalside views! A gratuity of 20% will be added to any unclosed checks.

Detroit Wing Spot Co.

No reviews yet

Detroit Wing Spot is your Neighborhood Come in and enjoy!
All CREDIT CARD TRANSACTIONS REQUIRE VALID I.D. & CARD PRESENT UPON PICKUP.
Online Catering --- Online Catering Below
https://www.ezcater.com/catering/pvt/detroit-wing-spot-3?fcv=1

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston