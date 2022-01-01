Go
The BrickYard

Woburn's new upscale restaurant and lounge. We feature USDA Prime grade burgers, authentic Italian thin crust pizza & other high quality dishes. Please stop by for dinner or to watch the latest game.

371 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings$11.00
Fried Chicken wings. Choose your tossing sauce.
Chicken Tender Cutlets$9.50
Homemade Chicken Tender Cutlets, served with tangy golden sauce.
Basket French Fries$7.00
Basket of French Fries, Fried until perfection!
BYO Burger
Build your own burger. Choose your favorite toppings.
Buffalo Tender Cutlets$10.00
Homemade Buffalo Tender Cutlets, served with bleu cheese sauce.
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.50
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls served with pico de gallo.
Cheese Pizza$11.50
12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend.
Brickyard House Salad$10.00
Romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing
BYO Pizza$11.50
Start with our authentic 12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend
Location

371 Main Street

Woburn MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
