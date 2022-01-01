Go
Toast

The Brig

Still open after all these years

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (807 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Restroom
Groups
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GJELINA

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chulita

No reviews yet

Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue

The Canal Market

No reviews yet

Coffee shop and specialty grocery market containing curated wine, beer, spirits, and fresh flowers, focusing on all things local!

Varro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston