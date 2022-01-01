The Brig
Still open after all these years
1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
GJELINA
Come on in and enjoy!
Chulita
Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue
The Canal Market
Coffee shop and specialty grocery market containing curated wine, beer, spirits, and fresh flowers, focusing on all things local!
Varro
Come in and enjoy!