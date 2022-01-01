Go
The Brinehouse

A made from scratch concept from the owners of the Dunedin Smokehouse.

100 Main Street Suite 104

Trifecta$28.00
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Texas Two-Step$26.00
The Ybor Special$13.00
Lime Cumin Brined Pork Tenderloin, House Made Pickles, Soppressata Ham, Baby Swiss, Guava Mustard on a Pressed Cuban Roll
Chicken French Dip$15.00
Maple Bourbon Brined Pulled Chicken, Tobacco Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Baby Swiss, Havarti Cheeses, Tarragon Jus Dipping Sauce on Warm Cuban Bread
Ultimate Brussels$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly Lardons, Crispy Brussel Sprout Halves, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese Drizzle all Tossed in a Cracked Pepper Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Texas Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy smoked salt brined chicken breast dipped in chipotle oil, house made pickles, smoked paprika aioli, shaved brussel sprouts on warm Texas toast.
Maple Bourbon Chicken Cobb$15.00
Pulled Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Chopped Egg, Pork Belly Croutons, Red Onion, Candied Pecans on top of Chopped Iceberg - Chipotle Lime Dressing
Olimpia Chop Salad$14.00
Genoa Salami, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shell Pasta, Shaved Fennel, Pepperoncinis, Fresh Mozzarella, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Rocket Greens, Chopped Iceberg Lettuce- Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Crispy Parmesan Brussels$6.00
100 Main Street Suite 104

Safety Harbor FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
