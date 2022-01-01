Go
The Bristol

New American gastropub cuisine & handcrafted cocktails in a hip, rustic space with communal seating.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2152 N Damen • $$

Avg 4.6 (2832 reviews)

Popular Items

Basque Cake - to go$12.00
Chocolate
Tempura Soft Shell Crab$28.00
Bacon Jam, Sesame Seed Bun, Fries
Milk Bread$11.00
Compound Butter
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Bacon, Root Vegetables
Sweetbreads$18.00
Braised Short Rib$34.00
Salsa Negra, Brussels Sprouts, Lime aioli
Amish Half Chicken$28.00
Pomme Puree, Summer Vegetable Giardiniera
Agnolotti$23.00
Chèvre, Butternut Squash
Pepita Vierge
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2152 N Damen

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
