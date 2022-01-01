Go
The Broken Blender

Popular Items

Loaded Tots$13.00
Fried tater tots, cheddar, bacon, diced tomato, sour cream and chives.
Bacon Mac & Cheese$12.00
3 cheese blend cheese sauce, bacon and chives
5 piece Chicken Strips & Tots$14.00
5 chicken strips with tater tots
Charcuterie Board$28.00
Alaskan reindeer sausage, capicola, prosciutto, cambozola, brie, goida, strawberries, grapes, dried figs, almonds, pecans, walnuts, parmesan crostini, and yogurt sauce.
Cheese Sticks$9.00
Breaded pepper jack cheese and marinara for dipping
American Cheese Burger$15.00
House seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
Location

Anchorage AK

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
