The Broken Cage

Social cocktail parlor featuring craft cocktails, wine, beer & made from scratch food...

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202 • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Berry Picker$12.00
Meatball Sub$12.00
Braised short rib, dill pickles, apple ginger slaw, crispy beet strings, sourdough
Lobster Mac and Cheese$19.00
Shell pasta, lobster, spinach, dill havarti, gruyere and provolone
Insalata Burrata$18.00
burrata, prosciutto, naan, lemon, arugula, pickled onion, truffle balsamic
Bacon Chicken Flatbread$14.00
smoked tomato aioli, mozzarella, spinach, chicken breast, bacon
Mushroom Brie Bisque$11.00
mushrooms, shallots, sherry, potato bisque served with soft pretzel roll
Chickado$13.00
chicken breast, garlic cilantro, dill havarti, lettuce, tomato, crispy truffled sweet potato strings, sourdough
aviators caesar$12.00
romaine, celery, croutons, Parmesan, boiled egg, garlic caesar
Extra Naan$3.00
Tomato Jam Jar$12.00
ricotta, spinach almond pesto, cherry tomato jam, toasted naan
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
