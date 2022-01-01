- /
- Carlsbad
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Broken Yolk Cafe
The Broken Yolk Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
7670 El Camino Real • $$
Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Popular Items
|*NEW* Spicy Vegan Breakfast Bowl
|$17.75
Plant Based JUST Egg™ scrambled with spinach, mushroom, onion, green and red bell pepper over homefries and topped with plant based BEYOND SAUSAGE® hot Italian link, avocado and sriracha.
|Acai Bowl
|$13.55
Acai berry sorbet topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola, shredded coconut, and honey.
|Steel Cut Oats
|$11.75
A bowl of steel cut oatmeal served with strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds and organic agave syrup.
|Monte Cristo
|$18.65
Grilled ham and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two extra thick slices of French toast. Served with a side of raspberry sauce.
|Huevos con Chorizo
|$17.75
Two eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo.
|*NEW* Vegan Acai Bowl
|$13.55
Acai berry sorbet topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, sliced almonds, shredded coconut, and agave syrup.
|Wellness Wrap
|$18.00
Scrambled egg whites, sauteed spinach, red bell pepper and feta cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
|Betty's Southern Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.05
Homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered with country gravy and topped with bacon or sausage.
|Sun Up Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.25
Two fried eggs, applewood bacon and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
|Machaca
|$17.75
Two eggs scrambled with onion, bell pepper, tomato and shredded beef.
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
7670 El Camino Real
Carlsbad CA
Nearby restaurants
Everbowl
No reviews yet
Marketplace
No reviews yet
Rudy's Taco Shop
No reviews yet
Flippin' Pizza
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.