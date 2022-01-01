Go
The Broken Yolk Cafe

*NEW* Spicy Vegan Breakfast Bowl$17.75
Plant Based JUST Egg™ scrambled with spinach, mushroom, onion, green and red bell pepper over homefries and topped with plant based BEYOND SAUSAGE® hot Italian link, avocado and sriracha.
Acai Bowl$13.55
Acai berry sorbet topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola, shredded coconut, and honey.
Steel Cut Oats$11.75
A bowl of steel cut oatmeal served with strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds and organic agave syrup.
Monte Cristo$18.65
Grilled ham and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two extra thick slices of French toast. Served with a side of raspberry sauce.
Huevos con Chorizo$17.75
Two eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo.
*NEW* Vegan Acai Bowl$13.55
Acai berry sorbet topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, sliced almonds, shredded coconut, and agave syrup.
Wellness Wrap$18.00
Scrambled egg whites, sauteed spinach, red bell pepper and feta cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Betty's Southern Biscuit &amp; Gravy$14.05
Homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered with country gravy and topped with bacon or sausage.
Sun Up Breakfast Sandwich$16.25
Two fried eggs, applewood bacon and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Machaca$17.75
Two eggs scrambled with onion, bell pepper, tomato and shredded beef.

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7670 El Camino Real

Carlsbad CA

