Go
Toast

The Brook Kitchen & Tap

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

200 S Franklin St • $$

Avg 4.1 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Boneless$14.95
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
Fish and Chips$16.95
Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.
Brook Burger$15.95
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with BBQ sauce, cheddar and bacon.
Chicken & Bacon Mac N' Cheese$15.95
Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with fried chicken and smoky bacon, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.
Steak Tips$19.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Fish Tacos$15.95
Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, homemade guacamole in three warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli.
Brook Platter$23.95
Our signature steak tips with boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with choice of two sides.
Kid's Sliders$7.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken and Pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

200 S Franklin St

Holbrook MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill

No reviews yet

Lucky’s 777 is a family restaurant with a large bar area serving traditional American food and a wonderful selection of specialty drinks. The atmosphere gives off great vibes allowing everyone to feel comfortable whether your dining in with family or having a cocktail with a friend.

The Well Jamaican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

MA REILLY'S

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston