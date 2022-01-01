Common Restaurant

Go
118 E. Broughton St.

Popular Items

Mother's Day Brunch in place 5/10$65.00
Mustard glazed salmon with caramelized onions. Cheesy AuGratin potatoes. Classic garden salad with honey balsamic dressing. Baker's Pride rolls. Chef's cheese, spinach dip & olive board kit. Bananas foster french toast casserole. Mimosa kit.
BBQ Dinner for 4 5/3$50.00
Available for Pickup 5/3 between 10am & 2pm. Two racks of baby back ribs ready to reheat. Ready to bake southern mac & cheese and creamed corn casserole. Baker's Pride rolls. Classic garden salad with honey balsamic dressing. Chocolate brownies. Choice of bottle wine or a six pack.
Mushroom Pepper Pizza$14.00
House tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & garlic oil
12 Wings$12.00
Savannah Burger$11.00
Woven bacon, Pimento cheese, & pickled jalapeños
6 Wings$8.00
Chicken Alfredo Single$10.00
Creamy shell Mac & cheese, with grilled chicken, bacon, Alfredo sauce topped with Cheddar, Muenster, & parmesan cheese
Beef Shepherd's Pie for 4 - 4/26$50.00
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP SUNDAY 4/26 BETWEEN 10AM & 2PM / Ready to heat Shepherd's Pie (ground beef, onions, garlic gravy,roasted brussels, cheddar cheese, topped with parmesan mash) classic garden salad with honey balsamic, dinner rolls and Sticky Toffee Pudding.
Ribeye 8 oz.$6.99
Pesto & Basil Pizza$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil

Location

Savannah GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
