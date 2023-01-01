The Brown Bottle - 401 East Mill Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Location
401 East Mill Street, Plymouth WI 53073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Midway Eat BBQ-MEXICAN GRILL AND BAR
No Reviews
n529 state hwy 57 Random Lake, WI 53075
View restaurant