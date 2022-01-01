Go
Toast

The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

Serving Up Happiness Since 2004!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

7347 Madison St • $

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Pie$3.99
Pint$8.99
Single Scoop$4.49
Large single scoop of your favorite ice cream prescooped into a cup for contactless service.
Quart$12.49
8" Ice Cream Cake (serves 8-10) - 48 Hour Notice$36.99
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
Gingerbread People Kit$10.00
4 large gingerbread people, royal icing, red hots, mini marshmallows, m&ms, and chocolate chips.
Shake$7.99
Double Scoop$7.29
Cookies N Cream Cake - 48 Hour Notice
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions. For custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Cookies N Cream ice cream sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake. Frosted with a soy-based whipped Oreo topping, decorated with a chocolate ganache drizzle and Oreos
Hot Cocoa Kit (serves 6)$20.00
Hot cocoa mix, homemade chocolate syrup hand dipped marshmallows, chocolate chips, peppermints, etc.
Serves up to 6
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7347 Madison St

Forest Park IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery

No reviews yet

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery located at 7407 Madison St in Forest Park will feature wood fired pizzas, fresh handmade pasta, and vegetable antipasti’s. The menu will be handwritten and changed frequently based on the season, what’s freshest now, and at the chef’s whim. The wood fired pizza will hold true to its Italian roots, while also being a quality product as delivery.

Old School Tavern

No reviews yet

Forest Park's Craft Tavern since 2012. Old School offers, fresh, homemade food, local craft beers and classic cocktails.

FatDuck Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

FatDuck Tavern & Grill specializes in good food, good beer, good times and Duckfat Fries. Located in Forest Park, IL. Call us at 708-488-1493.

Tacabron - Forest Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston