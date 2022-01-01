The Brownstone Bar and Grill
Welcome to The Brownstone Bar and Grill, the Southside's sexiest spot where the real bosses of Atlanta play.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
910 Eagles Landing Pkwy • $$
910 Eagles Landing Pkwy
Stockbridge GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
