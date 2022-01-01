Go
Open today 11:01 AM - 9:00 PM

7511 Lafayette Rd

Lodi, OH 44254

Popular Items

Hamburger KIDS$5.00
All Beef burger topped with lettuce,tomato,onion. Served with french fries. (cheese = 1$/ additional toppings =1$)
1/2 Pound Jaydogg Burger$14.00
Premium 1/2lb burger brisket chuck sirloin. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with french fries
Bone IN Wings (6)$8.00
Your choice of sauce or spiced dry rub. Served with celery or carrots and ranch or blue cheese
Bone IN Wings (12)$14.00
Your choice of sauce or spiced dry rub. Served with celery or carrots and ranch or blue cheese
Pail of French Fries$4.00
Made from fresh cut potatoe
Englishman's Breakfast$3.00
2 Eggs, Homefries, Toast or Biscuit
Onion Petals with Chipotle Sauce$5.00
Breaded and deep fried. Served with chipotle sauce
1/4 Pound Burger$7.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with fries. (extras: cheese-1$/ bacon-2$/ Beef Patty - 3$
Pickle Chips with Chipotle Sauce$5.00
Breaded and deep fried. Served with dipping sauce
Reuben$10.00
Marbled Rye Bread filled with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkrat and thousand island dressing. Served with french fries

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

7511 Lafayette Rd, Lodi OH 44254

Directions

