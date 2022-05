The Buffalo Jump

MARCH TAKEAWAYS

HUNGARIAN MARCH 11 & 12

Hungarian pork paprikash (a sweet paprika and sour cream sauce with pork loin)

herb roasted potatoes

sauteed cabbage

Dessert- blueberry sponge cake roulade

MOROCCAN, MARCH 18 & 19

chicken, chickpea and apricot tagine

couscous

roasted carrots

Dessert- coconut snowball cookies with apricot jam

KOREAN, MARCH 25 & 26

beef bulgogi

bibimbap rice bowl with vegetable garnish

roasted broccoli

Gochujang sauce

Dessert- sweet rice bundt cake with dried fruit and nuts

FEED A FAMILY OF FOUR

you will receive the dinners on that specific day of the week for each subsequent dinner ordered.