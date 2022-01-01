Go
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

Come In, Sit Down, Relax, Converse

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

11980 Westheimer Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED PICKLE BASKET$9.99
COBBLER$4.99
SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO$13.99
corned beef on rye bread with Irish cheese, Whiskey & Guinness sauce dressing with a bowl of soup
16" THIN PIZZA$11.99
T-BONE SPECIAL$15.99
all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet,
they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered
or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides or one premium side
BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS$16.99
beer battered filet of cod served with fries and coleslaw
RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL$16.99
all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet,
they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered
or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides or one premium side
MEDIIUM 12" REGULAR PIZZA$9.99
IRISH STEW$14.00
bowl of beef & lamb stew with potatoes, carrots, peas and bread
BREAD PUDDING & CUSTARD$4.00
Home Made Bread Pudding with Bird's green custard
Location

11980 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
