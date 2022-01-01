Go
The Bull & Thistle Pub

The Bull & Thistle Pub offers the finest Celtic fare from the British Isles and Ireland, plus great steaks and seafood, live music on the weekends, a full bar, and 20 brews on tap!
Join us in the heart of historic Gainesboro for a meal worth remembering. Founded on our Celtic roots, and exploring our Southern paths, our fabulous old pub is an evolving celebration of Celtic and Southern cuisine. Stay an hour, or stay the evening, sampling our delicious menu and brilliant variety of beers, ales and ciders, and our full bar. On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring you the best of the extensive musical talent to be found in Tennessee. Be it country, bluegrass, Celtic, rock, folk or jazz, we want to hear it! Friendly service, a cozy atmosphere, delicious food, and an icy cold pint or great cocktail, make for a wonderful time! Join us at The Bull & Thistle Pub!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

102 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

Gaelic Wedge Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce wedge dressed with pickled cucumbers, tomato concasse, smoked blue cheese and Applewood-smoked bacon. With choice of dressing.
(GF/V; VG without cheese & bacon)
Chopped Steak$14.99
8 oz. Angus beef chopped steak with a savory mushroom Bordelaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes and a side salad of mixed greens.
Chicken Tenders with Chunky Chips$6.99
Pub House Salad$12.99
Mixed lettuces, goats' cheese, dried cranberries, apples and caramelized pecans tossed in a passion fruit dressing, or the substitute dressing of your choice.
(GF/V; VG without goats' cheese)
Fish & Chips$14.99
Made in the UK style with pollock - a mild, flaky, sustainable white fish - deep-fried in a light batter, served with chunky house-made chips and fresh, house-made tartar sauce. For the true traditionalist, ask for mushy peas!
Irish Sausage Rolls$9.99
The traditional dish of Irish sausage wrapped and baked in puff pastry, served with Mary Rose sauce.
Buttered & Fried Fruited Cream Cake$6.99
Moist cream cake baked with cranberries, blueberries and cinnamon streusel, layered with lemon mascarpone cream, pan-fried in sweet butter and drizzled with blackberry sauce. Served with vanilla custard ice cream.
Shrimp & Calamari Plata$14.99
Crispy, deep-fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce, and deep-fried calamari rings with a roasted red pepper dipping sauce.
Briosc Potato Fritters$8.99
Applewood-smoked bacon, smoked white cheddar, and mashed potato - deep-fried in a crunchy panko crust. Dressed with Mary Rose sauce.
Wild Celt$14.99
House-made patty of Certified Hereford tenderloin and Certified Angus beef, topped with melting Irish cheddar, Applewood-smoked bacon and pickled red onion. Char-grilled to order and served on a brioche bun with greens and ripe tomato. Served with chunky chips.

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

102 South Main Street

Gainesboro TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
