The Bullpen on 135th
Great Food and Great Drinks! The Bullpen is a Place Where EVERYONE is Family!
Ask Your Server About our Loyalty Program.
THANK YOU FOR VISITING TODAY!!
11316 W. 135th Street
Location
11316 W. 135th Street
Overland Park KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
119TH & QUIVIRA - OP
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.
Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Come in and enjoy the best mediterranean food in town!