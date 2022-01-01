Go
The Bungalow Alehouse

The Bungalow Alehouse is Ashburn’s premiere family-friendly saloon. Featuring 8 Diamond pool tables, an expansive patio and patio bar, fully loaded indoor sports bar/live music venue with 33 LED 4K flatscreen TVs.

44042 Pipeline Plaza • $$

Avg 4.3 (283 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

44042 Pipeline Plaza

Ashburn VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
