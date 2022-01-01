BURGER BAR & GRILL

Go
Popular Items

Bone-In Wings$7.50
Kahuna Burger -$12.99
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, teriyaki, a grilled pineapple, and pepper jack cheese
Bacon Cheddar Burger -$11.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked back, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Big McB -$13.99
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and our special sauce
Texas Burger -$11.99
Topped with spicy BBQ, banana peppers, an onion ring, and pepper jack cheese
McB Burger -$9.99
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and our special sauce
Big Baconator -$14.99
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise
BYO Burger$9.99
For those who would like to design their own burger. Choose all toppings
Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
Basket of fried chicken tenders served with choice of sauce
Boneless Wings$7.50
Location

831 College Parkway

Colchester VT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
