Amunì

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

7217 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 5 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Pelligrino Soda$3.00
Arancine$8.00
Breaded Pork Chops$2.50
Pollo Grigliato$11.00
Sfincione$12.00
Muffuletta$13.00
Panelle Ricotta$12.00
Arancinette$8.00
Carciofi$10.00
Pollo Fritta$11.00

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7217 3rd Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

