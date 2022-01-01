The Burger Shop - St. Charles
Simple, Burgers, Fries & Shakes
2704 E. Main St.
Location
Saint Charles IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
