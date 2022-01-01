Go
The Burger Spot

Gourmet Fast Food...Quality burger creations in a casual dining setting

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

150 7th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Classic Cobb$12.95
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tossed with our Honey Vinaigrette
Summer Shrimp$14.95
Mixed Greens, Cilantro and Lime Marinated Shrimp, Orange, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Tossed with our Honey Vinaigrette.
Hamburger$7.50

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

150 7th Street

Garden City NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
