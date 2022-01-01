Go
The Burl Food

Located in the Distillery District in Lexington, sits The Burl Food. Partnered with The Burl Arcade and Burl Music Venue, it's your one stop for all things! Music, Food, Drinks and Games! Come on in and enjoy!

369 Thompson Road

Popular Items

Single Basic$6.00
Service industry burger special!!! It’s our Basic B but a single patty! Lettuce, special sauce, American cheese, and bread and butter pickles!
The Basic B$12.00
Black Hawk Farms double smash patty burger, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce on a sesame seed bun.
Kitchen Veg$9.00
This item changes! Today we have vegetarian tostada... Tempura sweet potatoes, spicy black beans, goat cheese, Napa cabbage, cilantro yum yum sauce
Something Sweet$3.00
Tonight we have churros!! Chipotle churro with dulce de leche whip
Pork Belly Cubano$12.00
A cubano with a Kismet twist, sliced ham, braised pork belly, garlic mayo, mustard, pickle and swiss.
Short Rib Taco$8.00
Tacos Korean style served with kimchi, cilantro and yum yum sauce
Kismet Home Fries$5.00
Crisp potatoes with roasted garlic aioli and everything seasoning.
Miso Honey Wings$9.00
Half pound of wings tossed in miso honey sauce.
Loaded Potato Pierogi$6.00
Pierogis loaded with cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon and scallion
Spicy Noodles$10.00
Noodles tossed in a chili sauce with caramelized onions, cilantro and scallions.
Lexington KY

Sunday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
