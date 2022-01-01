Go
The Busy Beestro

We believe the best things in life happen at the table!

2378 S Howell Ave

Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup
Grain Bowl
Herbed quinoa and rice tossed with garlic and ginger roasted kale, mushrooms, and toasted almonds, served with a sesame ginger dressing.
Jerk Chicken
Jerk spiced chicken served with Jamaican rice and beans.
Pizza Quinoa Casserole
Italian turkey sausage and pepperoni, tomato sauce, peppers and onions baked with quinoa topped with mozzarella cheese.
Vanilla Chai Lemon Ricotta Muffins
Almond based muffins with fresh lemons, ricotta cheese, and hinted with warming chai spices.
Spinach Kale Spring Salad$15.00
Spinach and kale with pea pods, shredded carrots, red onion and shredded parmesan cheese, served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Baked Ratatouille
Vegetable ratatouille served with a side of parmesan polenta.
Vanilla Chai Parfait w/ Overnight oat bottom (Individual)$6.00
Braised Flank Steak
Braised Flank Steak with peppers and onions served with a side of chimichurri quinoa.
Mini Crustless Quiche 6 pieces$14.00
Eggs baked with zucchini, tomaoto, basil, and mozzarella cheese.
Location

2378 S Howell Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
