The Butcher and Bottle



FRENCH FRIES

3568 Sixes Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Brussels App$9.00
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon and goat cheese. Drizzled with balsamic glaze
Cajun Chicken Pasta$19.00
4 Cheese Spinach Dip$13.00
Garlic, spinach, artichoke hearts, baked with parmesan, muenster and mozzarella cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
Grain Bowl$10.00
Gluten-free quinoa, green chickpea, arugula, kale and edamame, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice
Vegetable Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled mixed vegetables stuffed in a cheesy tortilla served with cilantro lime cream sauce and pico de gallo
Jumbo Pretzel$11.00
Topped with pretzel salt and served with queso and whole grain mustard blend
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Diablo Shrimp$13.00
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy Diablo sauce served with Jicama slaw
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.00
Classic Burger$14.00
Twin ground beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3568 Sixes Rd

Canton GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
