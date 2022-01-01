Go
The Butcher Shop image
Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian

The Butcher Shop

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1600 Reviews

$$$

552 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02118

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet Sub$12.00
Provolone, marinara
Fettuccine$10.00
half pound of fresh pasta per order
Steak Frites$24.00
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, fries on side
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Mama's Meatball Sub$14.00
meatballs, mozzarella, basil, baguette
Rosemary Foccacia$3.00
The Butcher Shop Bolognese$14.00
1 pint serving
Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
Cannoli$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.
Spicy Tomato Soup$8.00
1 pint serving
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

552 Tremont Street, Boston MA 02118

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Union Park Pizza

No reviews yet

A pizza shop with slices and fun vibes!

B & G Oysters

No reviews yet

Located in Boston’s South End, B&G Oysters is Chef Barbara Lynch’s modern take on a classic oyster bar and has a decidedly neighborhood vibe, combining friendly service with fantastically fresh oysters from both coasts, inspired seasonal seafood dishes, New England classics including the celebrated lobster roll, and a food-friendly wine list created by Executive Wine Director Cat Silirie. B&G Oysters has received many accolades over the years for its cuisine and wine program from publications including Boston Magazine, Food & Wine, and The Boston Globe.

Estragon Tapas Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy authentic Spanish tapas prepared by Madrid-native Chef Julio. Our extensive wine and beer list, along with our creative cocktails and signature sangria means there's something for every taste. Sidle up to our art-deco inspired bar, relax on vintage love seats in the lounge, or linger over tapas in our boho-chic dining room, and be transported to Spain.

Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Butcher Shop

orange star4.2 • 1600 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston