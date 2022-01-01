THE BUTCHERS & BAKERS
The Butchers & Bakers is a specialty market located in the heart of downtown Brunswick, ME. We specialize in 100% gluten free baking and whole animal butchery. Along with these offerings, we also have a cafe, produce, wines, and local grocery items.
149 Maine Street
Location
Brunswick ME
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
