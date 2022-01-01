Go
The Butcher's Daughter

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

271 Metropolitan Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)

Popular Items

Butcher's Pancakes$16.00
Gluten Free Flour - Almond Milk - Flax Seed - Vanilla Extract - Agave - Olive Oil - Coconut Cream - Maple Syrup
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
Cauliflower Pizza$18.00
Vegan brownie$3.50
Cold Brew$5.00
Toro blend coffee brewed in cold water for 15-17 hours
Surfer's Breakfast$16.00
Harvest Bowl$17.00
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
Mexican Cacao Elixir$6.00
Egg$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

271 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
