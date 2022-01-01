Go
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

SMOOTHIES

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast - FULL$18.00
*Toasted 9-Grain
*Smash Avocado
*Fried chickpeas
*Za’atar spice
*Lime
Allergies: alliums (option for GF), sesame seeds
Chickpeas: fried, salt and pepper
Za’atar mix: dried thyme & oregano, sesame, coriander, cumin, sumac
Smash Avocado - Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Curry oil, S&P
Harvest Grain Bowl$17.00
*SOY*ALLIUMS*
-\tCauliflower Rice and Quinoa
-\tSweet Potato
-\tWatermelon Radishes
- Arugula
- Crispy Chickpeas
o\tSoy-tahini Vinaigrette - soy sauce, shallots, ginger, tahini, lime juice , rice vinegar, agave, EVO.
CONTAINS:
Soy, Allium
Surfer's Burrito$16.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Pinto Beans
- Cilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
- Salsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
Spicy Kale Cesar Salad$16.00
Acai Bowl$14.00
-\tSambazon Acai: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Syrup, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Algae oil, Organic Acai Puree
-\tBerries
-\tBuckwheat Groats
-\tSeeds: Pepitas
-\tCoconut (shredded)
-\tBanana \t\t\t
CONTAINS: ginger powder in granola, gluten seed, sun flower seed, pumpkin seed, sunflower lecithin, citric acid, fruit juice
Spicy Kale Caesar$16.00
Allergies: Garlic, Gluten, Nuts
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Bread Crumbs (gluten)
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce, *Harissa spice blend (chilies, garlic, cumin, coriander)
Cafe Latte$5.00
Margherita Pizza$18.00
-\tHouse Made Red Sauce
-\tMozzarella
-\tBasil
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
House Made Red Sauce: Tomato, Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Basil, Onion, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
The Butchers Burger$18.00
- Vegan Brioche Bun*\t\t\t\t\t\t
- Harissa Mayo*
- Beet & Kelp Patty*
- Caramelized Red Wine Onions \t
- Gruyere Cheese
-Arugula
-Tomato
CONTAINS: Gluten, Allium, Dairy
*Vegan Brioche Bun: Bleached Flour, Almond Milk, Salt, Water, Yeast
*Beet and kelp Burger: Red Beets, Akua Kelp mix*, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Black Bean
AKUA PATTY*: Kelp, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crimini Mushrooms, Pea Protein, Black Beans, Quinoa, Organic Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Organic Pure Coconut Blossom Sap, Natural Unrefined Sea Salt), Potato Starch, Nutritional Yeast, Tomato Powder, Chickpea Flour, Pea Starch, Spices, Konjac, Agar
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
