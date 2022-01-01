Go
Toast

The Butcher’s Grill House

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

978 Garnet Ave

Avg 5 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Californian$14.50
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
Cubano 6"$6.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
Grilled Buffalo Chicken$11.50
Vegeterian$12.95
Grilled giant portobello with grilled onion and brie topped with dijon mustard and tomato served on ciabatta
Buffalo FRIES$9.95
French fries$2.95
Perfect fries sliced and fried to order
Mexicano$13.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
Cubano$10.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
Mix Greens Salad$3.95
Mix greens with exclusive balsamic vinagrette dressing
All American$14.50
1/3lb Angus Prime Sirloin pattie with bacon and cheddar cheese topped with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato and pickles served on a all-butter brioche
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

978 Garnet Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cabo Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hideout Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Hawaiian and Mexican fusion small plates, good drinks, and all the sports!

Uncle Chai PB

No reviews yet

Enjoy authentic Thailand Street Food

Moonshine Beach

No reviews yet

An in your face honky-tonk bar and live music venue, Moonshine Beach features country concerts, line dancing and DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music. The venue boasts a massive wooden dance floor and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Equipped with the same state of the art audio/visual technology as its downtown counterpart, Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach is the go-to place to dance, party and let loose!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston