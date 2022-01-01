Go
The Buttered Tin

Our menu is fun and highlights American breakfast classics. It's comforting farm food - real food that's simple, fresh, local and delicious!

2445 Marshall St. NE

Popular Items

Maple Peach French Toast$12.50
Maple roasted peaches on griddled baguette, toasted hazelnuts with lemon zested whipped cream. (V)
Side Hash Browns$4.00
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Organic scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, house made chorizo, roasted corn & black bean salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa verde & ranchero sauce.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 fulfillment time.
Loaded Hash Browns$13.95
Hash browns stuffed with daily ingredients, served with house salad with cider vinaigrette. Please see our specials page for daily preparation.
+ put an egg on it! $1.50
The Buttered Tin Hash*$14.00
Honey peppercorn salmon, roasted red & gold beets, onion, potato, fennel & carrots. Topped with an organic over easy egg & bearnaise sauce
Biscuits & Gravy*$13.50
House made buttermilk-thyme biscuits with house made sage sausage gravy & two organic poached eggs, topped with diced tomatoes & pickled onions
Biscuit Sammie*$8.50
House made buttermilk & thyme biscuit with Fischer Farm's ham, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & an organic over easy egg
Grain Belt Breakfast*$12.50
Two organic eggs your way, choice of polish sausage, country ham or bacon, home fries or hash browns, house made sunflower wheat toast with butter & house made jam, and garnished with fruit.
Perogi, Eggs & Sausage*$14.50
Pan seared potato & cheese pierogis, two organic sunny side up eggs, braised red cabbage, Kramarczuk's Polish sausage, horseradish cream & house made sunflower wheat toast with butter & house made jam
Location

2445 Marshall St. NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
