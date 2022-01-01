The Buttered Tin
Our menu is fun and highlights American breakfast classics. It's comforting farm food - real food that's simple, fresh, local and delicious!
2445 Marshall St. NE
Popular Items
Location
2445 Marshall St. NE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Betty Danger’s Animal Farm
Heather is serving up some delicious cocktails and food...but watch out. Some people are saying she spiked the punch.
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley's Northeast Bar Room is a casual bar and restaurant featuring American pub grub such as burgers & tacos, weekend breakfasts & craft beer with a dog-friendly patio. Located on the corner of University Ave and Lowery Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.
Young Joni
James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim's restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis. The wood-fire cooking menu features a diverse array of globally influenced dishes and signature wood-fired pizzas.