Go
Toast

The Buttered Tin

Our menu is fun and highlights American breakfast classics. It's comforting farm food - real food that's simple, fresh, local and delicious!

237 7th St E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$11.50
Fischer Farm's bacon, mixed greens & tomatoes with roasted garlic-chive mayo on house made sunflower wheat.
Biscuit Sammie*$8.50
House made cheddar & thyme biscuit with a sage sausage patty, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & and organic over easy egg.*
Breakfast Tacos$12.50
Two corn tortillas with refried black beans, house made chorizo, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, pico de gallo & guacamole. (GF)
Smashed Avocado Toast*$12.50
Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, olive oil, queso fresco, pickled red onions & one egg. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95
Loaded Hash Browns$13.95
Crispy hash browns stuffed with daily ingredients. Served with side house salad.
Pig's Eye Breakfast*$12.50
Two organic eggs your way, choice of house made sage sausage patties, Fisher Farm's ham or bacon. Served with hash browns and house baked sunflower toast with butter & seasonal jam.*
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
Banana Foster French Toast$11.50
Griddled baguette with rum-caramel flamed bananas, maple pecans & whipped cream (V)
Biscuits & Gravy*$13.50
House made buttermilk-thyme biscuits with house made sage sausage gravy & two organic eggs.*
See full menu

Location

237 7th St E

Saint Paul MN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sawatdee Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Serving Award Winning Thai Cuisine since 1983. Offering a full bar, live music, private dining, catering and more!

Momento Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Modern Urban Vibe
New American Cuisine

Big River Pizza

No reviews yet

Lowertown wood fired restaurant, music, and meeting space.

Station 81

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston