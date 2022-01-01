The Butterfly Bar
The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX offers some of Austin’s best handcrafted cocktails. Part of a local nonprofit theatre company, every drink you purchase from The Butterfly Bar supports the arts in Austin. All Cocktails served in reusable glass jars. We are proud to be a Platinum Green Business Leader in Austin.
You must be 21+ to order. IDs will be checked at pickup. Purchase of at least one snack from our kitchen REQUIRED to get our Curbside Cocktails.
GRILL
2307 Manor Rd • $$
Location
2307 Manor Rd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
