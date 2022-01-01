Go
Toast

The Butterfly Bar

The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX offers some of Austin’s best handcrafted cocktails. Part of a local nonprofit theatre company, every drink you purchase from The Butterfly Bar supports the arts in Austin. All Cocktails served in reusable glass jars. We are proud to be a Platinum Green Business Leader in Austin.
You must be 21+ to order. IDs will be checked at pickup. Purchase of at least one snack from our kitchen REQUIRED to get our Curbside Cocktails.

GRILL

2307 Manor Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Mojito To-Go$9.00
Bacardi Silver rum, mint simple syrup, fresh mint, lime, soda.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
Margarita To-Go$9.00
El Jimador Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, agave, salt or tajin rim upon request.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
Popcorn$2.00
Negroni To-Go$10.00
New Amsterdam gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange peel.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
Monarch Magic To-Go$12.00
Our signature cocktail! House-made Butterfly Nectar (Tito’s vodka infused with ginger, mango, guajillo peppers, and tangelo) mixed with Cocchi Americano, ginger liqueur, lemon, prosecco, soda, Bitterbitch Orange bitters.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
Puppy Chow$2.00
Sazerac To-Go$9.00
Redemption rye whiskey, brown sugar, Butterfly Absinthe, Peychaud’s bitters, lemon oil.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
Jolly Ranchers$2.00
Paloma To-Go$9.00
El Jimador reposado tequila, grapefruit, lime, saline, agave, soda.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
Aviation To-Go$11.00
New Amsterdam gin, creme de violet, Luxardo Maraschino, lemon, cherry.
**Let us know In the comments if you need compostable cups to go with this cocktail kit.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering

Location

2307 Manor Rd

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

No reviews yet

Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003.
3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Sour Duck Market

No reviews yet

From coffee to pastry and smoked meats to beer garden, Sour Duck Market has a little something for everyone. With our continuation of ethical sourcing, we commit to providing an approachable menu inspired by our farmers. Stop by and check us out today!

Austin Daily Press

No reviews yet

With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation.
With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston