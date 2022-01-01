Go
The Byrd House Cafe

Byrd House Cafe offers its customers a place to grab a quick, clean, nutritious bite to eat! The menu will consist of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, noodle bowls, and healthy baked goods. All items will always be fresh, organic, and gluten free made from all-natural ingredients. In addition to the fresh, clean menu items Byrd House café will also have a barista offering customers organic coffee and superfood lattes.

605 S. Lamar

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
