The Byrd House Cafe
Byrd House Cafe offers its customers a place to grab a quick, clean, nutritious bite to eat! The menu will consist of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, noodle bowls, and healthy baked goods. All items will always be fresh, organic, and gluten free made from all-natural ingredients. In addition to the fresh, clean menu items Byrd House café will also have a barista offering customers organic coffee and superfood lattes.
605 S. Lamar
Location
605 S. Lamar
Oxford MS
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
