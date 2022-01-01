Go
The Bywater

For take out pick up orders only.
Sundays 11am- 3pm /
Mondays 3pm - 8 pm /
Tuesdays - Closed /
Wednesday 3pm - 8 pm /
Thursday 3pm - 8 pm /
Friday 11 am -8pm /
Saturday 11am- 8pm /

SEAFOOD

532 N Santa Cruz Ave • $$$

Avg 3.7 (758 reviews)

Popular Items

Oyster Po Boy$19.00
Frozen VOODOO Daiquiri (26 oz.)$32.00
White rum, Pineapple rum, Pomegranate, Lime, Bitters.
Bywater Beignets$12.00
Hot Chicken Po Boy$20.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Rich Mans Red Beans & Rice (available after 3pm)$17.00
Simple Mixed Salad + One-Piece Fried Chicken$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad$22.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Oyster Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad$22.00
Creole Fries$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

532 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
