The C House
Housed in a former transmission repair shop in Seminole Heights, The C House showcases consciously-crafted food, beverage, and housewares that each start with the letter C. We believe that conversation shared among friends (and soon-to-be-friends) over a cocktail or a glass of California Cabernet is the jewel of life, that the words ‘community’ and ‘pride’ ought to go hand-in-hand, and that everything in life is better with live music.
HAMBURGERS
6005 N. Florida Ave. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6005 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
