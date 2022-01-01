Go
The C House

Housed in a former transmission repair shop in Seminole Heights, The C House showcases consciously-crafted food, beverage, and housewares that each start with the letter C. We believe that conversation shared among friends (and soon-to-be-friends) over a cocktail or a glass of California Cabernet is the jewel of life, that the words ‘community’ and ‘pride’ ought to go hand-in-hand, and that everything in life is better with live music.

HAMBURGERS

6005 N. Florida Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (2222 reviews)

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6005 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
