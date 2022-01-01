Go
Toast

The C Shop Candy

The C Shop is the landmark candy shop in the beachside community of Birch Bay, Wa. It's been "A Whale of a Place to Go!" since 1971. Open summers only Mother's Day to Labor Day.

4825 Alderson Road

No reviews yet

Location

4825 Alderson Road

Birch Bay WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill

No reviews yet

We offer 20 beers on tap, as well as a variety of bottled and canned beers, wines, ciders and seltzers. We combine that with a delicious menu of upscale pub food with an international twist, and an atmosphere welcoming for the whole family! We hope to see you soon!

The Rustic Fork Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underground Burger Lynden

No reviews yet

For online ordering, Download our Underground Burger App from the App Store or Google Play or copy this link into your browser: https://undergroundburgers.appfront.app/

Burnt Ends

No reviews yet

Get your BBQ fixins and enjoy life!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston