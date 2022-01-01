Go
The Cabin

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

495 Hessinger and Lare Rd

Jeffersonville, NY 12748

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Jicama salad$8.00
Shaved jicama(crunchy and juicy shaved root vegetable), orange segments, mint, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, hibiscus syrup and mint crema
Hand-cut fries$4.00
fries cooked in beef fat
Dorados$12.00
ground beef, potato and onions in a crispy fried corn tortilla served with shredded yellow cheese, shredded lettuce and salsa roja
Chips + Guacamole$6.00
Fish Tacos$14.00
beer battered Cod, poblano crema, citrus cabbage slaw and chiltepin salsa
Chicken Sando$14.00
Fried chicken tossed in Sonoran chili rub, coleslaw, pickled red onion, roasted garlic aioli
Side of Rice$3.00
Mexican rice
Carnitas$12.00
braised pork shoulder, diced and crispy. Served with pico de gallo, lime and queso fresco cheese
Mexican Street Corn$7.00
Corn fritters with crema, chili powder and lime
Birria Tacos$14.00
consommé-braised beef. Corn tortillas dipped in chili oil, melted queso Chihuahua with birria, onions and cilantro, consommé for dipping
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

495 Hessinger and Lare Rd, Jeffersonville NY 12748

