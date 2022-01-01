Go
The Caboose Sports Tavern

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

107 North Main Street • $

Avg 4.3 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs$7.99
Fish 'n Chips$10.99
Wildcat Mountain Cheese Curds$8.99
Meatloaf Sliders With Fries$10.99
Classic Sliders With Fries$10.96
Caboose Deluxe$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

107 North Main Street

Corbin KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
