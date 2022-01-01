The Cactus Shop
Cactus shop by day, Mexican cantina by night. It takes getting lost to find your spirit. A place where culture and flavors collide, The Cactus Shop brings a little piece of Mexico to Williamsburg.
231 Kent Avenue
Location
231 Kent Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Tacocina
Come in and enjoy!
Two Hands - Williamsburg
Come in and enjoy!!
Roberta's Pizza Williamsburg
Come in and enjoy!
Ivan Ramen USA
Come in and enjoy!