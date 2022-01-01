Go
Cactus shop by day, Mexican cantina by night. It takes getting lost to find your spirit. A place where culture and flavors collide, The Cactus Shop brings a little piece of Mexico to Williamsburg.

231 Kent Avenue

231 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
